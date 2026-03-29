Tourism stakeholders unite for growth at SVGHTA forum

Tourism stakeholders from across St. Vincent and the Grenadines came together earlier today at Sandals Saint Vincent for the SVG Hotel and Tourism Association (SVGHTA) Members Networking Forum, a dynamic and engaging event focused on strengthening collaboration, driving innovation, and advancing sustainable tourism development.

Held under the theme “Connect. Collaborate. Grow.”, the forum brought together government officials, private sector representatives, entrepreneurs, and industry partners, all united by a shared commitment to elevating the country’s tourism product and global competitiveness.

Delivering remarks, Minister of Tourism Dr. Hon. Kishore Shallow emphasized the critical role tourism plays in national development, describing the sector as a cornerstone of economic growth, entrepreneurship, and cultural preservation.

Stakeholders were encouraged to continue investing in the vision for St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a premier destination, leveraging its natural beauty and unique brand identity.

“There is no doubt that St. Vincent and the Grenadines stands as one of the most beautiful destinations in the world,” it was noted. “With continued collaboration and belief in our product, we are well-positioned to strengthen our brand and capitalize on emerging opportunities in a highly competitive global industry,” Minister Shallow said.

The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development reaffirmed its commitment to fostering partnerships and enabling policies that support private sector growth. In her address, Permanent Secretary Dr. Tamira Browne highlighted the importance of collective action and sustainability.

Dr. Browne encouraged stronger collaboration across the sector, stressing the need for responsible tourism practices, and preserving natural assets while promoting environmental stewardship. These, she said, are essential to long-term success.

The SVGHTA, through its leadership, with President Isola Giddings underscored the significance of the forum as a strategic shift toward more interactive engagement within the industry. The initiative was praised as a milestone in bringing together a diverse cross-section of stakeholders to explore new business opportunities, strengthen supply chains, and promote local entrepreneurship.

Participants were encouraged to “work the room,” connect with exhibitors, and explore collaborative opportunities across sectors from hospitality and tour operations to local manufacturing and creative industries.

The event also highlighted several upcoming initiatives aimed at further strengthening the tourism sector, including Restaurant Week, expanded training programmes for industry workers, a regional culinary competition initiative, and a national focus on eco-tourism and sustainable practices.

Special recognition was given to Sandals Saint Vincent for hosting the event and providing exceptional hospitality, as well as to the many entrepreneurs and partners who contributed to the forum’s success.