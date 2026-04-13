Toxic Delicacy: Gonsalves warns against consuming giant african snail

In the face of rising prices and widespread food insecurity in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a highly controversial solution has emerged from political circles: replacing traditional meats with the giant African snail. However, Opposition Leader Ralph Gonsalves is sounding the alarm, warning citizens that consuming this proposed “delicacy” could have fatal health consequences.

The conversation surrounding the giant African snail reportedly gained traction after political figure Israel Bruce returned from a trip to Nigeria. The resulting proposal suggests that Vincentians should consume the giant African snail locally to combat food shortages, and even begin farming it to export to Africa, treating the pest as a lucrative culinary delicacy. According to Gonsalves, the Ministry of Agriculture has publicly acclaimed the snail as a delicacy and has been formulating detailed plans to encourage Vincentians to eat it while marketing it overseas.

Gonsalves has categorically condemned the idea of consuming the snail, citing extreme health hazards. He noted that Ministries of Health and Agriculture across the entire region have historically warned the public not to even touch the snails with their bare hands, advising the strict use of gloves.

The core of Gonsalves’s concern is the severe toxicity of the creature. He warns that eating the giant African snail can cause meningitis, a life-threatening condition that attacks and “mashes up” the membrane surrounding the brain. He expressed disbelief at the government’s casual promotion of the animal, stating that citizens are effectively being told to give up staples like beef, pork, and chicken in favor of a toxic pest.

For Gonsalves, the snail proposal represents a profound failure of leadership. He characterized the current administration as a “government by vaps” (acting on impulsive whims) that is completely paralyzed when it comes to solving real economic issues. Instead of implementing proactive economic policies to cushion the blow of rising fuel and food prices, Gonsalves argues the government is asking citizens to accept wage cuts, a four-day work week, and to “get accustomed now to eating African snail and mash up your brain”.

To force transparency on the issue, Gonsalves submitted a formal parliamentary question demanding written answers from the Ministry of Agriculture. He requested that the Ministry release all relevant details regarding its proposal to farm and export the African snail, as well as its specific plans to encourage the Vincentian public to consume it.