Trade winds shift, moderate showers expected

A thick plume of Saharan dust haze continues to cross our islands. Residents should remain alert for reduced air quality and visibility across SVG during for the remainder of Tuesday.

Improved visibility is expected as Wednesday progresses. The Atlantic High pressure system will be the dominant feature within the next two days allowing for sporadic showers whereas unstable conditions could result in moderate showers especially across the Grenadines on Friday.

Moderate to fresh (~20-30km/h) east north easterly trades are currently crossing our islands.

A shift to east south easterly is expected from Wednesday, with a temporary slight decrease (~25km/h) before increasing(~30 km/h) again on Friday.

Seas will remain slight to moderate in open water with swells ranging between 1.0 m to 2.0m. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise extreme caution for reduced visibility in Saharan dust haze.