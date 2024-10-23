Resilience Shines at TradeWinds 25th Anniversary in Bequia

Celebrating 25 Years of Tradewinds in Bequia

The 25th anniversary of the TradeWinds yacht event in Bequia was marked by reflections on the resilience of the tourism sector, the spirit of the Grenadines’ people, and the continued emphasis on sustainable tourism.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Carlos James, addressed the significance of this milestone and its impact on the local community and economy at an event celebrating Tradewinds 25 years back to where it first started in the Grenadine Island of Bequia.

Speaking at the event, Minister James highlighted that the TradeWinds phenomenon has become a key contributor to tourism growth in the Grenadines. “One of the reasons TradeWinds continues to thrive here in Bequia is the warm hospitality of the people. Visitors return year after year, drawn not only by the beauty of the islands but by the friendliness and service provided by the locals,” Minister James said.

The Minister acknowledged the challenges faced in recent times, including recovery efforts following Hurricane Beryl. However, with over 100 visitors on board for the event, he emphasized that the success of this year’s celebration signals that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is open for business. “The resilience of our tourism sector has shone through, and we continue to demonstrate our capacity to overcome adversity,” the Minister remarked.

Minister James also provided an update on ongoing sustainable initiatives within the marine tourism sector. He highlighted TradeWinds’ commitment to eco-friendly practices, noting their plans to launch one of the first renewable energy-powered vessels in St. Vincent and the Grenadines by the end of the year. “This development aligns with our broader tourism strategy, which prioritizes environmental sustainability. It’s a testament to the strong partnerships we’ve built with the marine and tourism sectors,” James said.

The TradeWinds event, which celebrates the unique culture and marine heritage of the Grenadines, also offers an opportunity for local employment and the growth of sustainable livelihoods. Minister James expressed his pride in seeing Vincentians playing pivotal roles in the yacht industry, including as captains and crew members.

He praised the yacht community for their contributions to the local economy, particularly in terms of sustainable tourism, which remains a key focus for the government. “Tourism is everyone’s business,” Minister James stated, reiterating the importance of community involvement in maintaining the high standards of hospitality that continue to attract visitors.

As St. Vincent and the Grenadines moves forward with its tourism buildout, Minister James stressed the need for continued collaboration with stakeholders to ensure the sustainable growth of the sector. He encouraged local service providers to take advantage of opportunities for training and development to enhance their skills and further contribute to the nation’s tourism success.

The TradeWinds event, now in its 25th year, has become an integral part of the maritime culture in Bequia and continues to highlight the importance of sustainable tourism in the region.