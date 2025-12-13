Traffic Angels retains police caroling title

Police Christmas Caroling Competition Delivers a Night of Energy

The Central Police Station Grounds came alive on Friday night as the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force hosted the 2025 Police Christmas Caroling Competition, drawing strong public support and reaffirming the event’s place as one of the most anticipated fixtures on the national Christmas calendar.

From the opening performance to the final announcement, the competition reflected weeks of preparation, healthy rivalry, and a shared commitment to preserving a tradition that has endured for more than 20 years.

The Junior Category featured confident, well-rehearsed performances, with the Spring Village Police Youth Club successfully retaining their title as overall winners. Stubbs Police Youth Club and Sandy Bay Police Youth Clubshared second place, while the Questelles Police Youth Club secured third place. The award for Best Dressed Junior Choir was presented to the Stubbs Police Youth Club, whose presentation reflected strong coordination and attention to detail.

The Senior Category emerged as a major highlight of the evening, with each choir bringing a distinct sound and stage presence. The Traffic Angels, the defending champions, once again rose to the occasion and retained their overall title, delivering performances defined by discipline, creativity, and strong vocal execution.

The Rapid Response Unit (RRU) placed second overall, while the CID Crime Busters secured third place.

Additional awards included:

Best Dressed Senior Choir – Traffic Angels

Best Speech – Crime Busters

In category performances, Traffic Angels led the Traditional Song segment, while Crime Busters claimed the top spot in the Original Song category.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Major the Hon. St. Claire Leacock, along with the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Enville Williams, commended the participating choirs, coordinators, corporate sponsors, and members of the public for their role in the success of the event.

Both leaders noted that the Police Christmas Caroling Competition continues to serve as an important platform for unity, morale, and positive engagement, while strengthening the relationship between the Police Force and the wider community during the Christmas season.

The RSVGPF extends sincere thanks to everyone who attended, participated, and supported the 2025 Police Christmas Caroling Competition, and looks forward to building on the momentum generated as the Force continues to keep carolling alive in the years ahead.