Trinidad: Couple Killed in Front of Infant Daughter

Times Staff
ByTimes Staff
A fatal shooting in Couva, Trinidad, claimed the lives of Amelia Hernandez and her boyfriend, Devaughn Toussaint, in front of their infant daughter.

The attack occurred on Saturday afternoon in a residential park, forcing nearby neighbours and children to flee for their lives.

While Hernandez attempted to shield the child, she was pursued and killed by a masked gunman who had already targeted Toussaint near his vehicle.

Although the young child survived the ordeal physically unharmed, the local community was left deeply shaken by the brazen violence.

Law enforcement officials noted that Toussaint had a criminal history, and while a specific motive remains unclear, investigations are currently being handled by the Homicide Bureau.

VIA:Guardian.co.tt
