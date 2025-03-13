Tragedy Strikes: Police Constable Alford Jacobs Dies in UK

Police Officer Dies in the United Kingdom



It is with deep, profound sadness that the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force announces the tragic death of the late Police Constable 504 Alford Jacobs, who died on March 11, 2025, in the United Kingdom. Jacobs was a dedicated officer who enlisted on December 31, 2007.



He served the community with honour for seventeen years and two months. He was highly respected by colleagues and community alike for his professionalism and dedication to his duty. His sudden loss is very heartbreaking to the local law enforcement community.



“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of PC 504 Jacobs. He was an exemplary officer and will always be remembered for his unwavering dedication and selfless service. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow officers during this difficult time,” said Commissioner of Police Mr. Enville Williams.



The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is providing support to the late PC Jacobs’ family and colleagues during this difficult time. Funeral service details will be shared with the public once arrangements are finalized.



The RSVGPF extends our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late Police Constable 504 Alford Jacobs. May his soul rest in peace.