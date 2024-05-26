Tragic Loss: Corporal Vandy Bruce of RSVGPF Dies in Vehicle Accident

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is mourning the loss of Corporal #118 Vandy Bruce. Cpl. Bruce died earlier this morning in a motor vehicle accident in Hopewell, Mesopotamia.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Enville Williams and other ranks of the RSVGPF extend deepest condolences to his widow, children, family members, friends and colleagues. May his soul rest in peace.

The RSVGPF will update the general public as more Information is ascertained.