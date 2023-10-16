Training for Vincentians in tourism & hospitality services to be expanded

Tourism Minister Carlos James says the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to work with key stakeholders to provide more training for Vincentians interested in pursuing employment in the tourism and hospital services industry.

The tourism minister made the statement while visiting several Vincentians workers currently pursuing opportunities in the Turks and Caicos Islands with Beaches Resorts, a part of the Sandals Resorts International brand. The Vincentian workers are currently in the Providenciales island undergoing training and work experience in several disciplines in the hospitality services industry ahead of the much-anticipated opening of Sandals Resorts, St. Vincent and the Grenadines on 27 March, 2024.

According to Minister James, the ministries of Higher Education and Tourism are actively considering upgrading hospitality programmes offered at the tourism and hositality institute while a major focus would be placed on expanding technical and vocational training across the island.

The tourism minister noted that there are several institutes across the country from, Georgetown, Kingstown, Campden Park and Barrouallie and recent expansion in TVET training to North Leeward through the North Leeward Technical Institute.

“We are hoping to provide a wide range of hospitality programmes to Vincentians with the aim of increasing exponentially our human resource offering in the hospitality services sector. I want you to continue flying our national flag as tourism ambassadors. Encourage your peers at home to acquire the training necessary so they can be afforded these opportunities,” minister James told the gathering of enthusiastic Vincentians.

The cohort of over 40 Vincentians at Beaches Resorts joins the 200-plus Vincentians to have participated in the hospitality training programme with Sandals, an initiative facilitated through the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Over the last week, over one thousand Vincentians participated in a recruitment drive held at the Kingstown Baptist Church by Sandals while over 140 persons were interviewed for recruitment on MSC Cruise Lines at the Cruise Ship Terminal.