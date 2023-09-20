Training in Soil Management and Crop Establishment in Bequia

Last Thursday September 14, 2023, a total of thirty-five farmers and backyard gardeners including women and young persons in Bequia gathered at Ms. Jasmine Pollard’s Backyard Holding to participate in a training titled-“Introduction to soil management and crop establishment”.

Agricultural Extension Officer for the Grenadines Islands in the Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Allan Williams along with staff members Mr. Ashley Castello and Mr. Jeffrey Richards facilitated the training session.

Mr. Williams explained that the objectives were to raise the awareness of the farming public in Bequia of the availability of mechanical land preparation service and to train local operators in the operation of the machinery.

Participants were also briefly introduced to the importance of soil and its composition and were presented with vegetable seedlings at the end of the session.

Source : Ministry of Agriculture