Trans Guyana Airways damaged after striking capybara during landing at Ogle

A Trans Guyana Airways (TGA) aircraft was damaged Tuesday evening after striking a capybara during landing at the Eugene F. Correia (Ogle) International Airport, Ogle.

The aircraft, a Beechcraft 1900 bearing registration 8R-GAQ, had arrived from Suriname shortly after 6 PM when the incident occurred.

Preliminary information indicates that the aircraft’s propeller made contact with the animal on the runway. The impact resulted in substantial damage to the aircraft and caused it to veer off the runway.

Despite the extent of the damage, no injuries have been reported among passengers or crew. A senior company official confirmed that all occupants were safe following the incident.

The Beechcraft 1900 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft commonly used for regional operations. According to available flight data, aircraft 8R-GAQ regularly operates routes between Guyana and neighbouring destinations, including Suriname.

Authorities are expected to conduct a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, including how the animal gained access to the runway.