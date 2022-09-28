Travel agents dub Tanzania the sleeping giant of Africa

Seasoned global travel agents currently on a familiarization tour have said that Tanzania may well be Africa’s sleeping giant of tourism.

They collectively say this is thanks to the country’s unrivalled natural beauty, wildlife abundance, pristine beaches, generous people, and a diverse feast of culture.

“I’ve fallen in love with Tanzania because of its breathtaking landscapes and awe-inspiring wildlife. This country is a sleeping tourism jewel of Africa,” said Ms Luisa Yu from Miami, Florida, USA.

The President of Westchester Travel Ink, Ms Yu, is among the travel agents from USA and Israel who are currently on the FAM trip in Tanzania’s famous northern circuit and Zanzibar, courtesy of Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (TATO)’s tourism reboot program.

Ms Yu said that Tanzania’s natural beauty, immense tourism potential, such as wildlife abundance, nice people, culture, and favorable climatic condition tick all the boxes for adventure enthusiasts.

“My experience will put me in a better position to promote Tanzania to my clients. I wish also to implore the country to invest heavily in [a] marketing blitz especially in America to get a slice of a growing outbound tourism market share,” Ms Yu explained.

She also pleaded with the government to take all means necessary to attract direct flights from across the globe in order to spur the tourism industry.

For Sue and Malcolm Prac, tour agents from the holy land of Israel, they said they are using the opportunity to visit Tanzania to explore and experience firsthand in order to be able to sell the destination to their high-end clients from America and Europe.

John Corse, who doubles as Managing Director of Serengeti Balloon Safaris and Chairman of the African Travel and Tourism Association (ATTA), he commended TATO for its painstaking efforts in bringing the global travel agents into Tanzania, saying the move helps its members, particularly at a time when they are facing constraints on their marketing budget.

In support of President HE Samia Suluhu Hassan’s initiatives to promote destination Tanzania, TATO, supported by United Nations Development Program (UNDP), introduced a Tourism Reboot program to offer FAM trips for global travel agents to experience Tanzania and its beauties firsthand.

TATO’s primary mission is to support the vast membership of tour operators in Tanzania. Tour operators create and curate challenging expeditions out to the savannas of the Serengeti and coordinate complicated climbs up Mount Kilimanjaro.

“TATO provides its members a platform to stay connected in a travel field that is also directly linked to the conservation of endangered wildlife, threatening climate change, and cultural preservation,” said TATO Chairman, Mr. Wilbard Chambulo.

The Tanzania Association of Tour Operators is the country’s leading members-only group advocating for over 300 private expert tour operators.

The East African country of Tanzania is the home of the number one safari destinations in the world and houses 4 of the most coveted adventure destinations on Earth: the Serengeti, Mount Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar, and Ngorongoro Crater.

Tanzania is well endowed with great natural scenery from wilderness to tropical forests, stunning coastlines, magnificent national parks and reserves, bustling cities offering non-stop ambiance, mountains, rivers, waterfalls, wildlife, and much more.

As governments across the world loosen coronavirus restrictions and shift their approach to accepting COVID-19 as a manageable part of everyday life, the travel industry is growing hopeful that this will be the year that travel comes roaring back.

TATO CEO Mr. Sirili Akko said, “We believe that travel agents would broaden the reach of our recovery strategy and help position Tanzania as a safe top-of-mind destination among American travelers as the world begins to travel again.”

Tanzania’s awe extends well beyond its spectacular wildlife and landscapes. From the remote tropical beaches of Zanzibar to encounters with famous Maasai, Hadzabe, and Datooga tribes, to strolls through flower-clad meadows at Kitulo National Park, Tanzania is truly filled with hidden gems just waiting to be discovered.

TATO is a 39-year-old lobbying and advocacy agency for a multi-billion-dollar industry, with 300+ members across the natural resources-rich East African country. It represents a collective voice for private tour operators toward the common goal of improving the business climate in Tanzania. The association also provides unparalleled networking opportunities for its members, allowing individuals, tour operators, and companies to connect with their peers, mentors, and other industry leaders and policymakers.