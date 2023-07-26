A social media influencer who goes by the handle ‘TravelWithZoe’ says she can’t stop hearing the bangs after a 45-minute ordeal where a burglar broke into her apartment on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent on Monday night.

The Travel blogger who came to St. Vincent for the carnival said she is staying in an apartment by herself and went to bed around 11 p.m. and locked the doors of her bedroom. Zoe said the bedroom has two locks, and the front door would also have been locked; however, at around 1 a.m., she was woken up by the sound of five insanely loud bangs on the bedroom door.

“I’ve never heard bangs this loud in my life. It’s like someone who was really, really strong, like kicking my door or something, but obviously I was half asleep because that woke me up, so it took me a while to think what was actually happening was that in my dream. So I tried to tell myself, Oh, maybe it was just the wind making something bang in the bathroom or whatever, but I realized soon after somebody was banging on the door”.

Zoe in the video on Tiktok said she took her phone and tried to text everybody that she knew in St. Vincent.

“I just texted everybody I knew in St. Vincent, or as many numbers as I could find, saying, like, are you awake? It’s urgent because I just wanted somebody to come here. So after 10 or 15 minutes of me texting people while my hands were shaking, I was hearing screams, and at one point I heard something like some metal. So I thought maybe somebody was removing my burglar bars or something. Anyway, I was still hearing different things. I still didn’t know if the person was still in the house, but eventually, after about 15 minutes of texting people, one of my friends replied, and I was like, I think somebody is in the house. Can you come? and then he was like, No, but I’ll send the police”.

Zoe said shortly after she saw lights outside her window, she hid under the bed waiting for the police to come, and when they arrived, she unlocked the bedroom door, which she said she was a bit scared about doing.

Zoe said the burglar made off with the TV, but everything else was in her room.

“So yeah, obviously I’m super grateful that the person didn’t get into my room. I don’t know how that experience would have been, but I just can’t stop hearing the bangs. It’s like the bangs were so crazy, and I just keep hearing them in my head. I don’t know, 45 minutes or something from when I first heard the bangs to when I was able to come outside the house”.