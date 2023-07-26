Outbound and inbound travelers at Argyle International Airport are enraged as they face searing heat in the immigration and departure areas, which now lack working air conditioning.

Some travelers contacted the St. Vincent Times to express their concerns, as this has been going on for several weeks, as some have noted.

Among the departing travelers was businessman Cameron “Dinky” Balcombe, who told the publication that the situation is shameful and must be rectified as soon as possible.

“This is horrible; my entire shirt is soaked in sweat, sweat is running off my head, and other passengers are fanning themselves with passports,” remarked Balcombe.

The St. Vincent Times, understands the air conditioning equipment in various portions of the terminal have been out of commission for some time.