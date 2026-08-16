Trevor Bailey appointed acting C.O.P of RSVGPF

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is set to undergo a leadership transition effective Monday, August 17, 2026. Trevor “Buju” Bailey will assume the role of acting Commissioner of Police, while Junior Simmons will serve as acting Deputy Commissioner of Police.

This move marks a notable departure from the administration’s earlier position. In January 2026, shortly after taking power, the government appeared to “sidestep” replacing the police chief Enville Williams.

At that time, Minister of National Security, St Clair Leacock, emphasized performance over political overhaul, stating that Commissioner Williams had “done nothing that is out of sync with the policies of the new democratic party”.

The administration had initially prioritized stability and rebuilding internal morale through dialogue with the police welfare association.

However, the environment surrounding Williams’ leadership grew increasingly contentious in recent weeks. In July 2026, prominent lawyer Jomo Thomas publicly called for Williams to be relieved of his duty. Thomas’s demand followed a triple homicide in Kingstown, after which the Commissioner claimed the “old playbook is closed”.

Thomas sharply criticized this rhetoric, describing the Commissioner’s statements as “asinine” and questioning why a proven operational playbook would be abandoned so soon after Williams took command in October 2023.

Furthermore, Thomas highlighted tactical failures, noting that police had failed to implement effective “choke points” in the Kingstown valley to prevent criminals from escaping after high-profile shootings.

The leadership change also addresses concerns regarding the relationship between the police and the public. Thomas had argued that the force under Williams suffered from a lack of public respect, fueled by a history of “rough house brutal tactics” and unpunished misconduct. He contended that a “see something, say something” culture could not take root as long as citizens felt feared rather than respected by the police.

While the new leadership arrangements for Bailey and Simmons are described as temporary “in the first instance,” they represent a pivotal moment for the NDP administration as it navigates rising crime and public demands for a more effective tactical strategy.

Enville Williams, will proceed on 150 days’ leave, reports indicate.