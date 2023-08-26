Trevor Botting, TCI Commissioner of Police, to demit office November

Trevor Botting, the Commissioner of Police for the Turks & Caicos Islands, will step down in November.

In a joint statement, Botting and newly appointed Governor Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam announced his departure.

Botting has been the chief of police since July 2019.

He previously served as Deputy Commissioner beginning in May 2017.

Botting expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to serve the Turks & Caicos Islands.

“It has been my privilege to lead and serve the men and women of the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force for the last four years as Commissioner, and for more than two years prior as Deputy Commissioner,” he added.

“I am proud of what the Force has accomplished in this time, and I am confident that it will continue to evolve to meet the challenges that lie ahead.” My resignation from the Force will be handled in a way that causes the least amount of disturbance to the Force and the services we provide to safeguard our citizens and all visitors to our islands.”

Daniel-Selvaratnam expressed gratitude to Botting for his commitment and devotion to the British Overseas Territory.