Tri-tri fisherman in North Leeward are now better equipped to keep their catch on any given day.

Today, July 28, 2023, Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, handed over twenty-one freezers to groups of tri-tri fisherman in the North Leeward district.

Minister Caesar praised the tri-tri fishers’ efforts and expressed his delight at being able to offer them with storage space for their catch.

“I want to encourage the tri-tri fishers of North Leeward to take care of what is being provided to you,” Minister Caesar remarked. Caesar said that fishers’ catch was spoiled due to a shortage of storage capacity for the fishers.

Jennifer Cruickshank Howard, Chief Fisheries Officer, stated that the freezers were obtained under the UNDP’s EnGenDer programme. She thanked the UNDP on behalf of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Howard went on to note that the North Leeward district typically fishes in groups, thus the freezers were donated for group storage rather than individual storage capacity.