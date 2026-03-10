Bahamas: Landmark ruling in $357M claim against GBPA

The long-standing jurisdictional friction between the Bahamian Government and the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) has reached a definitive—if complex—inflection point. Following proceedings at Atlantis involving a $357 million reimbursement claim and nearly $1 billion in counterclaims, an elite arbitration tribunal has issued a 139-page ruling.

While both parties have publicly declared a “landmark victory,” the reality is a nuanced legal compromise.

The arbitration resulted in a classic split decision that addresses the immediate financial survival of the GBPA while simultaneously asserting the supremacy of the Bahamian state. For the GBPA, the dismissal of the $357 million claim was hailed as a “stabilizing moment” for investors. However, this relief was tempered by the tribunal’s rejection of seven of the GBPA’s eight counterclaims.

The GBPA’s lone success in its billion-dollar counterclaim suite was a finding that the government breached the Hawksbill Creek Agreement (HCA) by failing to properly consider or approve specific environmental by-laws proposed by the Port.

From an economic journalism perspective, this “Double Victory” carries an underlying sovereign risk: while the ruling provides clarity, the tribunal’s determination that the government can override HCA-granted rights by statute may give future foreign direct investors (FDI) pause regarding the long-term stability of private contractual rights in the Port Area.

The government’s primary claim for $357.144 million, covering the period of 2018 to 2022, failed not on the merits of whether the Port owes money, but on a fundamental failure of the government’s chosen methodology. The claim was based on a PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) report that assessed the “gross cost” of government services in Freeport.

The tribunal ruled that the HCA requires a calculation on a “net cost” basis, meaning all tax revenue collected by the government within the Port Area must be offset against its expenses before a bill is issued. The tribunal’s critique of the PwC report was definitive:

“The annual cost referred to in the HCA is the net cost, not the gross cost. This would mean that to assess the cost, the government and the Port will have to factor in the amount of government revenue earned in the Port Area and that sum will be deducted to determine the net amount outstanding.”

By presenting a gross bill and ignoring the revenue it already extracts from the Port Area, the government committed a strategic oversight that rendered the $357 million figure legally unsustainable in this proceeding.

One of the most significant legal outcomes is the tribunal’s rejection of the GBPA’s claim to “sole rights” in administration. The GBPA argued that the HCA granted it exclusive control over licensing, immigration, and land development. The tribunal disagreed, finding that the state’s legislative and regulatory powers remain preserved.

The most nuanced legal finding occurred in the Customs department. The tribunal concluded that the government was and continues to be in breach of the HCA by imposing certain customs tariffs. However, the GBPA was barred from enforcing this right.

Under the legal doctrines of waiver and estoppel, the tribunal found that because the GBPA had allowed these practices to persist over time without formal challenge, they had effectively relinquished their right to claim damages for those specific breaches. This distinction that a breach exists but is no longer enforceable highlights the “use it or lose it” nature of the Port’s historic privileges.

For years, the regulation of electricity and the internet has been a jurisdictional flashpoint. The GBPA contended that under Clause 2(21) of the HCA, it held the “sole right” to operate and fix rates for utilities without government interference.

The tribunal decisively neutralized this defense, ruling that the Electricity Acts of 2015 and 2024 do not breach the HCA. This finding effectively confirms the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) as the lawful regulator in the Port Area.

This is of particular consequence for current litigation; by stripping the GBPA of its “sole regulator” argument, the tribunal has likely green lighted the end of the Port’s ability to secure injunctions against URCA, paving the way for a unified national regulatory framework for utilities.

The ruling revitalized a long-neglected provision in the 1994 HCA amendment. Paragraph 3 required the GBPA to pay $500,000 annually for administrative expenses, subject to a review in the fifth year. Although the government had allowed this review process to “lie dormant,” the tribunal ruled the right to a review remains “fully enforceable.”

The critical hurdle remains the “expired years” (2018–2022). While the tribunal declined to rule on how far back the government can seek retroactive payments in this specific award, they offered a significant “procedural hook.” The arbitrators noted:

“There is no basis for contending that the review is inoperable simply because it has been allowed to lie dormant by the government.”

Significantly, the tribunal expressed a willingness to resolve the “expired years” issue via a partial award if both parties consent. This offers a potential shortcut to a final settlement, sparing both the state and the Port from another protracted round of litigation over the “net cost” math. The future of Freeport now hinges on whether both sides can move past the “net cost” impasse.