Trinidad, Antigua, Barbados, Grenada to host England Men’s Tour Of Caribbean

Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced the full match schedule for the West Indies Men’s 2023 International Home Series against England in December 2023.

The tour begins with a three-match CG United One-Day International (ODI) Series, followed by five T20 Internationals (T20Is). The current ICC Men’s ODI and T20I world champions, England will visit Antigua, Barbados, Grenada and Trinidad in the pre-Christmas white ball tour.

England will start the tour in Antigua with two CG United ODIs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on 3 and 6 December. The third CG United ODI will be played at Kensington Oval, Barbados on 9 December followed on 12 December by the first of five T20Is.

Grenada welcomes both teams for two T20Is on 14 and 16 December. The tour concludes in the week before Christmas with the fourth and fifth T20Is at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad, which will be hosting a West Indies vs England fixture for the first time on 19 and 21 December and the first time that England has played on the island since 2009.

CWI’s Chief Executive, Johnny Grave, said: “We are delighted to be able to confirm the England match schedule and to welcome once again their many travelling fans to the region for a pre-Christmas white-ball tour. “

Grave, added: “This tour will be a major economic boost to the host countries, as well as providing our fans with the chance to see some of their favourite players in action against one of our biggest rivals. The tour will also help with our ongoing venue preparation and event planning for one of the biggest events ever to be staged in the region, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which takes place in June next year.”

Fans can register and sign up to receive the first news of tickets going on sale at https://tickets.windiescricket.com/content

MATCH SCHEDULE

CG United One-Day Internationals:

3 December: 1st CG United ODI, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

6 December: 2nd CG United ODI, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

9 December: 3rd CG United ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

T20 Internationals:

12 December: 1st T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

14 December: 2nd T20I, Grenada National Stadium, Grenada

16 December: 3rd T20I, Grenada National Stadium, Grenada

19 December: 4th T20I, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

21 December: 5th T20I, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad