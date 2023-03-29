Trinidad: Chase Village woman abducted, raped after fight with boyfriend

POLICE are searching for two men who forced a woman into a vehicle and sexually assaulted her in the early hours of Saturday.

The 22-year-old victim was dropped off at a bridge in Chase Village by the perpetrators, who then drove off and escaped.

A police report said that the victim was liming with her boyfriend at a bar on Southern Main Road when they had an argument.

She walked out of the business place and left him at the bar.

She told police that she walked to Derrick Road, then Perseverance Road where she noticed a dark coloured car – description and registration unknown – driving along the road.

In the vehicle with the driver was a passenger in the front seat. The vehicle drove past her, then turned around and headed towards her.

Upon reaching her, the vehicle stopped, and a man of unknown description then opened the back door and pulled her into the vehicle.

The man sexually assaulted her and left by a bridge.

She told police that sometime later, her boyfriend found her and took her to the Freeport Police Station where she made a report.

