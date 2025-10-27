Trinidad confirms pursuit of diverse energy strategy

Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has responded to recent statements by Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez regarding the Dragon gas project and the denunciation of the Energy Cooperation Framework Agreement. Her comments were made in an interview with Guardian Media Limited.

Persad-Bissessar said her government will continue to pursue its own energy and economic strategies. “Our future does not depend on Venezuela and never has. We have our plans and projects to grow our economy both within the energy and non-energy sectors,” she told the media outlet.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the mistakes of the previous administration, which she said relied heavily on the Dragon gas project. “The last PNM government mistakenly placed all their hopes in the Dragon project. We have not done so, therefore we are not susceptible to any blackmail from the Venezuelans for political support,” she said.

Despite rising tensions, Persad-Bissessar emphasised that Trinidad and Tobago will continue to maintain cordial relations with Venezuela. “We continue to maintain peaceful relations with the Venezuelan people,” she added, underlining her government’s commitment to diplomacy and regional stability.