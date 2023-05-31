Trinidad: Cop dies in crash as car splits in two

Yesterday morning, a police officer was killed in a crash on the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway near Barataria.

PC Triston Williams was driving east around 6.15 a.m. when his Nissan Tiida went off the road and collided with a utility pole.

The force of the collision split the automobile in half.

Williams, 26, was severely injured in the crash.

According to the Express, both legs were severed.

He was rescued from the vehicle by responding firefighters and paramedics, but he died shortly afterwards.

Williams served on the Inter-Agency Task Force.

Source : Trinidad Express