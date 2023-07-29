Trinidad court orders companies to pay laid-off COVID-19 vaccine refusers

The Communication Workers’ Union in Trinidad applauded the Industrial Court’s judgment on Friday ordering two companies to reimburse the salary of six workers who were fired for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The judgment really represents a victory, not just for those who refused to take the vaccine because that matter is still to be determined in terms of the IRO (Industrial Relations Offence) in October, but it represents a victory for the way companies decide to treat workers arbitrarily….,” said Clyde Elder, secretary general of the CWU.

Elder stated on a radio show that the verdict will notify businesses that “there are processes in place to treat with workers and you just can’t do as you please when it comes to their rights and terms and conditions of employment.”

The three-member Industrial Court also dismissed Waste Disposals (2023) Ltd and Envirotech Holdings Limited’s application on constitutionality and jurisdiction on Thursday, ordering that wage payments to workers be continued until the IRO is heard and determined in accordance with the consent order.

It also found the employers and identified officials to be in contempt of court.

“The company refused to pay the workers in December and January, and we would have had to go to court in January 2022 to seek a contempt of court order.” The corporation promised to pay the employees, thus they did so at the end of January for December and January.

“However, they did not pay them again in February and March, and we had to return to court for another contempt of court injunction, which we won…and each company was fined TT20,000.”

Elder claimed that the companies fired the workers in March in violation of court orders, and that the union filed another contempt of court order case against the companies, naming directors as defendants.

Source : CMC