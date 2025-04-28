Trinidad: Depression, anxiety warning issued as voting ends

Mental health experts are urging citizens to stay grounded and calm, regardless of the outcome of today’s general election.

The Express yesterday spoke to Prof Gerard Hutchinson and Dr Varma Deyalsingh, who both stated that today’s proceedings are likely to stir high emotions, with feelings of anxiety building throughout the day, followed by either joy or sadness once the results are announced.

“In general, people coping with loss go through the so-called classic stages of grief. Sometimes, they enter denial first, seeking reasons to reject the outcome and buying into various theories to explain it away. Others become depressed once they finally accept the loss,” Hutchinson said.

He explained that depression, helplessness, and hopelessness often arise from the belief that one’s future will be negatively impacted during the opposing party’s time in office.

He added that some individuals may also engage in a psychological defence mechanism called “splitting,” in which they change their political allegiance and begin to identify flaws in the party they once supported.

Hutchinson noted that because of how the system operates in this country, some people may adopt a detached, indifferent attitude, while others may turn to alcohol or drugs as a means of coping.

“The key thing to remember is that regardless of who wins, life goes on. The issues you face day-to-day will remain, and you must stay grounded. Reality testing and acceptance are crucial—recognising the reality of the situation and continuing to meet the demands of your life is essential for maintaining your mental health and peace of mind,” he said.

Hutchinson also warned that anyone experiencing violent urges should seek immediate help.