Trinidad: Elderly Woman Raped, Husband Beaten

Elderly woman raped, enfeebled husband beaten

POLICE are searching for two criminals who raped and robbed an elderly woman and beat her ailing husband in a home invasion on Saturday night.

The couple was asleep in their home in south-west Trinidad when around 11 p.m. the intruders kicked down the front door.

The 68-year-old man, who is ailing from a stroke and his 65-year-old wife, told officers they were awakened by a loud noise and moments later observed two men – one who was armed with a cutlass, in their bedroom.

The intruders ransacked the house as they searched for cash and valuables, and beat the elderly, ailing man on his face with the cutlass.

They grabbed $5,000 TT, and took the couple’s two cell phones.

The couple, who has dual citizenship in T&T and the United States (US), was also robbed of a US driver’s permit, a US passport and $300 US currency.

Police were told that one of the criminals raped the elderly woman, and then his accomplice dragged her to an abandoned house where he too sexually assaulted her.

The criminals then fled with the loot.

A report was made to the police and officers of the Southwestern Division Task Force and Siparia and Fyzabad CIDs responded.

Both victims were taken to the Siparia District Health Facility where both were treated.

Police teams searched for the perpetrators but no one was arrested.