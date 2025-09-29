Trinidad family links man’s mental health decline to post-vaccine struggles

A 27-year-old man who had reportedly been battling depression and health complications since receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in 2020 was found dead at his family home in Marabella on Saturday, in what police have described as a suspected suicide by hanging.

The deceased, N’kosi Stephanas Layne, was discovered by relatives around 7 a.m. on Saturday. Officers from the Marabella Police Station were called to the scene shortly after 10:25 a.m., where they met family members and were shown to a small 10×10 bedroom downstairs in the house.

Layne’s body was found on the floor, with a brown curtain tied around his neck, which relatives had reportedly cut from the ceiling in an attempt to save his life. He was dressed in grey shorts and was bareback. Police noted ligature marks around the neck, discoloration of the lips, and no visible signs of violence.

According to family members, Layne had suffered a steady mental and physical decline over the past few years, which they believe began after he received a Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in late 2020.

His grandparents, Evangeline and Andy Rahim, along with his mother, Joann Cooper, and aunt, Nicole Lamont, told police that following the vaccination, Layne experienced a range of health issues, including chronic insomnia, severe headaches, and a pre-existing heart condition. He also reportedly fell into a deep depression that the family struggled to manage.

In search of relief, the family said they turned to alternative medicine and had been consulting with a herbal practitioner based in Tacarigua. However, Layne’s condition reportedly worsened.

The grandparents told police that the last conversation they had with him was around 3a.m. on Thursday. Two days later, they found him hanging from the ceiling. Emergency medical personnel were called, but he was already deceased upon their arrival.