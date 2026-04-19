Trinidad: Female cop killed, police armoury looted

A major security crisis is unfolding in San Fernando following a deadly breach at the City Corporation Municipal Police office at Kings Wharf. Authorities have launched an intensive investigation after a woman police constable (WPC) was found shot dead and the station’s firearms vault was discovered completely emptied.

The grim discovery was made at approximately 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2026, by officers arriving for their morning shift. Upon entering the compound, they found their colleague unresponsive with gunshot wounds. The identity of the officer has not yet been officially released as the location remains an active crime scene.

Beyond the tragic loss of life, investigators discovered a chilling development: the station’s firearms vault had been breached. Multiple firearms and a significant quantity of ammunition are missing, raising urgent concerns regarding public safety and the potential for these weapons to be used in future criminal acts.

At the time of the incident, three officers were reportedly assigned to duty at the precinct. A full-scale probe is now underway to determine the exact timeline of the attack and whether the breach was the work of external perpetrators or involved internal assistance.

Police units have secured the area at Kings Wharf as they continue to process evidence. National security officials are treating the simultaneous killing and armoury raid as a critical breach of the state’s security infrastructure