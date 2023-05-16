Trinidad firm to design 3 new permanent bridges for North Windward

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says North Windward is expected to see the construction of three new permanent bridges in the near future.

Gonsalves, speaking at the official opening of the Noel and Overland bridges, said Trintoplan Consultants Limited, a Trinidad company, will design the bridges.

“The government has now signed a design contract for permanent bridges. The contract has been awarded to a company called Trintoplan Consultants Limited, of Trinidad. And they will start the consultancy to design three permanent bridges: one at London, one at Noel, and one at Overland”.

Gonsalves stated that the company, when it comes to the construction phase, will do the supervision; however, the design phase for the bridges will take 12 months. It is not yet known how much the bridges would cost.

“I don’t know yet how much each of these three bridges will cost, but what I could tell you is that they wouldn’t cost less than about $4 million each. The last bridge that we built a few years ago in Cartel, Georgetown, cost just over 3 million dollars.

Trintoplan, according to its website, was formed in 1970 and has been providing project management and consulting engineering services throughout the region, from the Virgin Islands in the north to Guyana in the south.

“We offer a full range of services from feasibility and utilization studies, order of magnitude evaluation, and cost estimates through conceptual planning, preliminary layouts, and engineering to the preparation and development of detailed engineering design, drawings, performance specifications, equipment data sheets, contract documentation, and control documentation” the Trintoplan website stated.