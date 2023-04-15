Trinidad: First ice rink/snow park opens in La Romaine

Hundreds of people attended the launch of TT’s first ice rink and snow park in La Romaine.

Ice Caribbean Entertainment District (ICED) owns the venue.

The ICED facility’s debut was widely publicized on social media on Thursday. A sizable crowd gathered outside the facility, which is located on the Southern Main Road, ahead of its scheduled 3 p.m. public opening on Friday.

The building has three levels. The second and third floors each include ice skating rinks for youths and adults.

ICED advertises ice rink experiences for teens and adults on its website. Each of these items costs $85 for 20 minutes of ice time.

Customers can get a winter wonderland experience at the facility’s snow playground for $75. Two such playgrounds can be found on the ground level in sealed glass rooms filled with ice delivered from chutes in the ceiling.

Both rinks’ surfaces are likewise made of actual ice.

Elvis Stojko, a Canadian World Figure Skating champion and Olympic medalist, is mentioned as an ICED brand ambassador.

Stojko remarked on the company’s website, “Canada has a rich heritage in winter sports like hockey and figure skating, so for me to have the chance to share my passion for the ice with Trinidad and Tobago is an amazing opportunity.”

ICED provides clients with a top beverage station, convenient parking, and rental gear and equipment.

ICED also stated that it has professional instructors who can teach consumers the fundamentals of ice skating.

In addition, the organization has established various rules and guidelines for clients at its site.

All skaters skate at their own risk; no food, beverages, or chewing gum are permitted on the ice rink; no games or horseplay are permitted on the ice rink; children under the age of eight must be supervised at all times by a parent or guardian; no dogs or pets of any kind are permitted on the ice; no electronics, phones, headphones, iPads, or cameras are permitted on the ice; no shoes are permitted on the ice; no throwing snowballs or any There is no smoking permitted anywhere in the facility, and anyone under the influence of alcohol is not permitted to participate in any ice-skating session.

Source : Trinidad Newsday