Trinidad govt to identify prospective sites for wind farm development

Wind energy for T&T?

The government of Trinidad is advancing its efforts to transition to a low-carbon economy.

Soon, a wind resource study will be done in Trinidad and Tobago to identify prospective sites for wind farm development.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley made the announcement during his keynote address on the first day of the Trinidad and Tobago Energy Conference 2023, which was hosted by the Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago.

In the Roadmap for a Green Economy in Trinidad and Tobago, produced by the IDB in partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries and National Energy, offshore wind was highlighted as a viable energy source.

Dr. Rowley stated, “The analysis determined that of all the potential renewable energy sources in Trinidad and Tobago, offshore wind has the most potential for the country, with a predicted output of about 25 gigawatts of levelized energy.

The initial objective of the road plan is to build a wind pilot project that demonstrates tangible end-use uses for green hydrogen in Trinidad and Tobago.

In order to identify possible sites for wind farm development in Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries will perform a National Wind Resource Assessment in partnership with National Energy and the European Union.

This is only one of the government’s many initiatives to create renewable energy.

By the fourth quarter of 2024, the Solar Parks project, a collaboration between the government, BP, and Shell, is projected to be operational.

It is anticipated that construction will commence in the first quarter of 2023.

Source : Loop News