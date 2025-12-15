Trinidad grants U.S military use of its airports as transit point

US military aircraft approved to transit Trinidad and Tobago

The Government has granted approval for United States military aircraft to transit through the country’s airports in the coming weeks.

According to a media release this morning from the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, the movements are “logistical in nature” and will facilitate supply replenishment and “routine” personnel rotations.

Foreign Affairs Minister Sean Sobers said the government remains committed to sustained collaboration with the United States, noting that the partnership has already yielded tangible benefits, including enhanced surveillance capabilities, joint military training exercises, and the installation of an effective radar system to aid in narcotics interdiction.

Sobers added that Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to “cooperation and collaboration in the pursuit of safety and security for Trinidad and Tobago and the wider region.”

The Ministry said the U.S. Embassy has also supported local development through educational and infrastructure initiatives, including school equipment donations.