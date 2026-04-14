Trinidad – Guyana Strengthening Business Partnership

The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce recently held its 2026 annual meeting to discuss regional growth and introduce a new leadership board led by President Karen Yip Chuck.

During the event, Guyana’s President Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivered a keynote address urging a tighter economic alliance between the two nations to boost global competitiveness.

He emphasized the importance of removing trade barriers and fostering private-sector investment in diverse fields like energy and technology.

Meanwhile, President Yip Chuck identified critical local challenges such as foreign exchange shortages and rising operational costs that the Chamber must address.

Together, these leaders advocated for regional integration and modernized business practices to navigate a volatile global economy.