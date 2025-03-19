Trinidad hosts PANCAP’s Partners Meeting to Reignite HIV Elimination

The Pan-Caribbean Partnership against HIV and AIDS (PANCAP) today launched its Ninth Annual Meeting of National AIDS Programme Managers, uniting policymakers, civil society organizations, development partners, and advocates in a bold convergence of strategy and solidarity.

Against the backdrop of shared challenges and triumphs, delegates from across the region gathered to reimagine the future of the regional HIV response, driven by a unified mission: to fast-track progress toward ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. With innovation, data-driven solutions, and community empowerment at the forefront, the opening ceremony underscored the Caribbean’s unwavering resolve to turn the tide on inequities and write a new chapter in the fight against HIV.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Shanti Singh Anthony, Coordinator of Knowledge Management, PANCAP Coordinating Unit (PCU), noted that this year we are taking stock of our 95-95-95 targets and recalibrating towards the goal of ending AIDS by 2030. “At 85-83-87, our deliberations over the next two days will focus on the successes in the Region; but moreover, we must be laser-focused on strategies to address the challenges and gaps. We will discuss approaches to scale up successful evidence-based innovations and introduce newer prevention and treatment tools, such as long-acting injectables for PrEP and point-of-care diagnosis for HIV treatment monitoring and the diagnosis of opportunistic infections,” she added.

Recognizing the challenges that lie ahead as the Caribbean moves forward to meeting the 2030 HIV prevention targets, Dr. Wendy Telgt Emanuleson, Director, PCU, charged participants to explore innovative local solutions to alleviate the impacts of the paucity of international donor funding on regional HIV programming. “I am aware that, given the uncertainty of the donor funding platform alongside a clear and present need for programme continuation and scale-up in some instances, the road ahead may seem endless. Therefore, it is essential to utilize this opportunity to encourage each of us, as a partnership, to explore homegrown, domestically-owned solutions which will enable us to bring our creativity and renewed spirit to bear, allowing us to rise to the occasion, just as we have done before.”

Ensuring that no one is left behind in the fight against HIV and AIDS was the clarion call of Dr. Dale Babb, Senior Medical Officer of Health responsible for HIV /AIDS in Barbados. “Together, we are working towards very ambitious international targets. Targets that demand innovation, collaboration, and a relentless focus on equity. We need to ensure that no one is left behind and that everyone, no matter where they live, what they look like, or their circumstances, can access the services they need,” Dr. Babb emphasized.

Mr. Ivan Cruickshank, Executive Director of the Caribbean Vulnerable Communities Coalition, emphasized the vital role of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the regional HIV response. “Civil society and communities remain key to the HIV response, especially in reaching our key and affected populations, offering not only services but also hope, dignity, and empowerment.” He added, “It is through strong collaborative efforts across partners that we will have the best chance of reaching our goal of ending AIDS in our lifetime. Changing donor priorities have revealed the vulnerability of CSOs across the region, with several having to scale back or close operations due to their reliance on external funding. If this issue is not addressed, our national programmes stand to lose significant gains.”

Dr. Armstrong Alexis, Deputy Secretary-General, CARICOM Secretariat, in his remarks, recognized the remarkable strides the Caribbean has made against HIV, achieving significant milestones such as reducing transmission rates, expanding access to life-saving antiretroviral therapy and pioneering early efforts to reduce and, in some cases, eliminate mother-to-child transmission. He noted that despite the numerous persistent challenges, the Caribbean people must prevail in the march towards an AIDS-free Caribbean.

“At the CARICOM Secretariat, we recognise that the work you do is at the heart of our Region’s development agenda. Health, equity, and resilience are not just aspirations; they are the foundation of a stronger, more sustainable Caribbean. While the road to achieving our targets may not always be smooth, the CARICOM Secretariat remains steadfast in its support to each of you, to each Member State, and to the communities we serve together,” Dr. Alexis stated.

Delivering the feature address was the Honourable Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Health of Trinidad and Tobago, who outlined his country’s progress and strategies in combating HIV alongside regional calls to action for the Caribbean.

The Minister charged participants to explore sustainable investments in HIV programmes, further reduce stigma, foster better collaboration, and leverage emerging technologies. “According to data from PANCAP, the most recent cascade for the Caribbean is 85-83-87. In addition, we have had a 22% reduction in new HIV infections from 2010 to the present. The Caribbean has always been stronger together. Now, more than ever, we must work as a unified region to achieve our shared goal of ending HIV as a public health threat by 2030. It is my hope that we can address the following: 1. Strengthen Surveillance & Data Sharing – A regional database to monitor programmatic data, including drug resistance trends and treatment gaps, and 2. Standardised Clinical Practice Guidelines – Utilising the WHO Frameworks as a Benchmark.

As the opening ceremony drew to a close, the energy in Port of Spain mirrored the Caribbean’s collective heartbeat—resilient, hopeful, and unyielding. With bold pledges to amplify prevention, dismantle stigma, and ensure equitable access to care, the meeting’s opening day set a transformative tone. As stakeholders prepare for two days of intensive dialogue, one message rings clear: the Caribbean is not merely striving to meet targets—it is forging a legacy of health justice for generations to come.