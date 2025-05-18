Man stabbed in jealous rage – Trinidad

A New Grant man is recovering from multiple stab wounds after being attacked on Friday afternoon in a suspected case of jealous rage. The alleged attacker, of Mappapire Road, Whiteland, also injured a responding police officer and damaged police property during his arrest.

According to police reports, around 1:20 p.m. 44-year-old Daron Weeks, a labourer of 6th Company Road, New Grant, was along Bonne Aventure Road in Gasparillo when he was confronted by the suspect who reportedly accused Weeks of “watching his wife” before launching a knife attack.

Weeks sustained several stab wounds to his back during the altercation. There was a struggle and he eventually managed to disarm the suspect and fled to the Gasparillo Police Station, where he reported the incident.

Responding officers, including PC Meah of the Gasparillo Police Station, encountered the suspect walking along Bonne Aventure Road. As they attempted to detain him, the suspect reportedly resisted arrest, assaulting PC Meah and damaging his Motorola G5 cellphone, valued at $2,500. The suspect then damaged the rear bumper of the marked police vehicle PEC 8939 while being placed inside.

Both the victim and the officer sustained injuries. Weeks was treated at the San Fernando General Hospital for multiple stab wounds to the upper and mid-back, while PC Meah suffered abrasions to his head and right wrist. The suspect is currently undergoing medical evaluation at the same hospital.