Trinidad: Mass grave with 56 bodies discovered, funeral home denies involvement

Law enforcement officials in Trinidad and Tobago are grappling with a “deeply troubling” discovery after uncovering 56 bodies abandoned in a single pit at the Cumuto Cemetery, located approximately 40km (25 miles) from the capital of Port of Spain. The grim find has sparked a high-stakes investigation into what authorities believe is a large-scale unlawful disposal of unclaimed corpses.

The discovery, announced by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) on Saturday, revealed a staggering number of deceased children; of the 56 bodies recovered, 50 were infants. The remains also included four adult males and two adult females. Forensic teams noted that all the adults were found with identification tags similar to those used in morgues, and at least two of the adults showed signs of having undergone post-mortem examinations.

The investigation took a sharp turn following the detention of two men in connection with the illegal burial. K. Allen’s and Sons Funeral Home in Arima has issued a firm denial that the two men are its employees, distancing the company from the unfolding investigation and any alleged wrongdoing [Bracketed text].

In a statement, management of Allen’s Funeral Home said the individuals seen engaging in the burial and disposal of bodies “are not employed by or acting on behalf of the company in any way”. The funeral home stressed that it has “no connection whatsoever to this matter” and “accepts no responsibility or liability for their actions,” warning that any attempt to link the company to the incident is false and will be treated seriously.

This response comes as investigators revealed that the suspects, upon being detained, claimed they were employees of Allen’s Funeral Home and were carrying out a “side hustle” . Police are now working to verify those claims as part of the broader probe.

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro emphasized the urgency of the case, stating that every cadaver must be handled with “dignity and lawful care”. He vowed that any individual or institution found to have violated the law would be held fully accountable. Specialized units, including homicide experts, have been deployed to the cemetery to conduct a thorough forensic analysis to determine the origin of the remains.

The improper disposal of human remains is a criminal offense in Trinidad and Tobago. This discovery comes at a time of heightened security in the island nation, which has been under a state of emergency since December 2024 to combat rising gang violence and organized crime. While homicide rates saw a decline in 2025 compared to a record high in 2024, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has maintained a “zero-tolerance approach” to criminal activity.

As forensic analysis continues, the TTPS is appealing to the public for information, acknowledging the profound emotional impact this discovery has had on the national community.