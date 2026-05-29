Trinidad maxi taxi operators to stage nationwide shutdown from Monday

Maxi Taxi Operators to Stage Nationwide Shutdown Starting Monday

Thousands of commuters across Trinidad are bracing for major transportation disruptions starting Monday, as maxi taxi operators have confirmed a nationwide withdrawal of service following unsuccessful negotiations with Government officials. According to Vickash Kisoondath, Secretary of the Maxi Taxi Association of Trinidad and Tobago, operators from four of the country’s five major routes have committed to the action. The shutdown is expected to last throughout the week and will also impact school transportation, as concession operators have pledged their support.

“The country will immediately feel the impact if maxi taxis stop operating,” Kisoondath warned, noting that thousands of people rely on the service daily.

The decision follows a Thursday meeting with Ministry of Works and Transport officials that failed to produce concrete results regarding longstanding grievances. Operators are demanding written commitments rather than further verbal assurances, having spent months attempting to resolve issues through diplomacy and advisory committee meetings with the ministry’s Permanent Secretary. Kisoondath expressed frustration that promises keep getting delayed, stating that operators are tired of hearing that their matters are almost completed but merely sitting on a desk.

Key concerns raised by the operators include:

A 65 km/h highway speed restriction that hampers productivity and travel times.

Increased Priority Bus Route (PBR) pass fees.

Restrictions on after-hours access to cities and boroughs.

Unregulated competition from “PH” vehicles.

Kisoondath heavily criticized the current state of the PH system, explaining that while it was originally intended for rural districts and after-hours transport, these unregulated vehicles are now directly competing with highly regulated maxi taxis on established routes. He highlighted that these unresolved issues, combined with rising operational costs, are placing severe financial pressure on operators who have bills to pay and families to support.

While the operators acknowledge the impending inconvenience to commuters, they are appealing for the public’s understanding. Kisoondath emphasized that operators have struggled with these problems for years and that verbal promises are no longer sufficient. “At this point, operators want something official in writing,” he stated.