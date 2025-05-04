Trinidad: Moonilal Vows to Unravel Secret Energy Deals

Moonilal: Secret energy deals will be revealed

Dr. Roodal Moonilal, the newly appointed Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, plans to “unravel all secrets” of energy deals made by his predecessor Stuart Young.

Moonilal will first tackle the details of the deal struck with Venezuela to develop the Dragon Gas field, which had to be shelved after the US pulled its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) licenses.

He is not eager to continue any work on this deal due to the risks involved. Moonilal will also request a status report on the Loran-Manatee cross-border reservoir and seek guidance from the Cabinet on pursuing its development.

He will also be closely looking into the process of selling the Petrotrin refinery, which the UNC promised to reopen on the campaign trail but the previous administration had begun the process of selling it.

He will review the matter with the refinery, whether a deal has been made, and the nature of that deal. The new government’s focus will be on rebuilding the energy sector and renewing partnerships.