Trinidad mourns the loss of brother Valentino the people’s calypsonian

The Ministry of Culture and Community Development, led by the Honourable Michelle Benjamin, MP, Minister of Culture and Community Development, alongside Dr. Narindra Roopnarine, MP, Parliamentary Secretary and the Ministry’s executives, extends condolences on the passing of Mr. Anthony Emrold Phillip, affectionately known as “Brother Valentino” — The People’s Calypsonian, who passed away on October 21, 2026 at the age of 85.

The passing of Brother Valentino represents a profound loss to Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Caribbean, in recent times. A revered calypsonian, cultural commentator and champion of social consciousness, he leaves behind a legacy that contributed to the nation’s cultural identity, reaffirming the importance of Calypso as a powerful agent of storytelling, social commentary, historical reflection and creativity.

With his passing, Trinidad and Tobago’s cultural and Calypso fraternity has faced yet another heartbreaking loss during this 2026 Calypso History Month. Only weeks ago, in a television interview, Brother Valentino reflected on the memories and passing of his esteemed colleague, the late Mighty Sparrow.

In light of this, Minister Benjamin expressed her profound sadness at the passing of the veteran Calypsonian, describing his contribution to the nation as one that transcended music and reached the people for decades over, “Brother Valentino was more than a Calypsonian; he was a voice for the voiceless, a conscience for the nation and a keeper of our stories. Through his music, he gave expression to the struggles, hope, dignity and aspirations of ordinary people, reminding us that our culture is not merely something we celebrate but something that speaks to who we are. His songs challenged us to reflect, to stand for what is right and to never lose sight of our humanity. His passing is deeply painful, particularly during Calypso History Month, when we are called to honour the very voices that have shaped our cultural heritage. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, fellow Calypsonians and the many people whose lives he touched.”

For decades, Brother Valentino distinguished himself as one of the most uncompromising and socially conscious voices in Calypso. Born in Grenada, he migrated to Trinidad and Tobago as a child, subsequently entering the Calypso arena in the early 1960s, developing an artistic voice that would earn him the title of “The People’s Calypsonian.” Additionally, his sobriquet reflected his commitment to addressing the lived experiences of ordinary citizens, particularly the struggles of the disenfranchised and the pursuit of equality, Black consciousness, unity and dignity.

Coming to prominence during the transformative period of the Black Power movement in the 1970s, Brother Valentino used his music to confront social injustice, inequality and the responsibilities of political leadership. His work demonstrated that Calypso was not simply entertainment but an important instrument of public education, cultural preservation and national reflection. Some of his notable compositions are, “Stay Up Zimbabwe”; “Life Is a Stage”; “No Revolution”; and “Where Kaiso Went”.

Brother Valentino’s contributions were acknowledged through his induction into the Sunshine Awards Hall of Fame in 2009. In 2012, under a Kamla Persad-Bissessar led government, he was bestowed the national award of the Hummingbird Gold Medal, recognising his service to Trinidad and Tobago’s social and cultural sectors. His career was also distinguished by his role in Poets and Prophets, a production by acclaimed dancer and choreographer Astor Johnson, in which his performances at Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain, demonstrated the power of Calypso beyond the traditional Carnival season.

The Ministry recognises that Brother Valentino’s contribution cannot be measured solely by awards or accolades. His greatest achievement lies in the lasting relationship he forged with people through his music, his fearless commentary and his steadfast commitment to using the Calypso art form to speak truth to power.

Citizens, cultural practitioners and future generations are encouraged to reflect on Brother Valentino’s contribution, to continue preserving, documenting and celebrating the music and stories that define our national identity.

The Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago stands in solidarity with the cultural and Calypso fraternity during this profoundly sad and emotional time. We join the nation in celebrating a life devoted to the advancement of our cultural heritage, a legacy that will live on, forever.