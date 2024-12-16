Trinidad govt minister & two children die in house fire

Minister dies in Arima fire

Arima police confirmed that D’Abadie/O’Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her children died in a fire at their Farfan Street home this morning.

The fire also injured Morris-Julian’s husband and two relatives, officials said.

The extent of their injuries is unknown as they’re hospitalised.

Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Camille Robinson-Regis, Pennelope Beckles, Stuart Young, Foster Cummings, and Fitzgerald Hinds visited the scene with Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.

Gadsby-Dolly and Robinson-Regis were distraught.

As 1st Lady Vice-Chair of the National Women’s League, Morris-Julian was loved and active in her community.