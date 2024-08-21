Trinidad: Murder rate hits 400 as infant is shot 5 times dies with dad

Infant was shot 5 times, dies with dad

Five-year-old Anika Guerra was shot five times, including in the head, by the gunmen who chased her father into his mini mart in Moruga while shooting at him.

Both Anika and her father, Enrico Guerra, died.

A third person was shot but survived.

The shootings happened at Guerra’s business place located at No.1 Poui Road Junction, St Mary’s Village.

The St Mary’s Police knew about the killings at 9.56p.m. on Tuesday when someone called to say that shots were being fired at Enrico’s Corner Mart.

When officers arrived they spoke with the child’s mother who said that ten minutes before, she was inside the business when her husband ran in, being chased by a masked gunman.

The woman said she threw herself to the ground to take cover, and shortly after realized that both her husband and daughter were on the floor.

Anika was still alive and taken to the Princes Town District Hospital. She was pronounced dead at 1020p.m.

Doctors found bullets wounds to the side of the head, arm, and back.

A 30 year-year-old man who lived nearby also came to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the forearm.

Crime scene officers recovered 17 spent and live 5.56 ammunition, bullets used in semi-automatic weapons.

Police were told that Enrico Matthews, 34, and the victim who survived, were standing outside the mini mart, while his daughter was inside, with her mother combing her hair, when three gunman came walking along the St Mary’s Road, Moruga.

They began firing, and chased Guerra into his business where he died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and back.

The motive for the killings is not known.