Trinidad national Isreal Farrel charged with Capital Murder in Grenada

After appearing in court charged with capital murder, a Trinidad and Tobago citizen was remanded to His Majesty’s Prison in Grenada.

Isreal Farrel, a 20-year-old Machine Operator from Trinidad and Tobago, was arrested and charged with Capital Murder by personnel of the Criminal Investigation Department in connection with the death of Delvon Thomas of Carriacou.

Farrel was also charged with four counts of Attempted Capital Murder, two counts of Illegal Firearm Possession, and two counts of Ammunition Possession in connection with two separate shooting incidents on August 14, 2023, at Mt Egmont, St George, and November 20, 2023, at Woburn, St George.

Farrel was remanded to His Majesty’s Prisons after appearing in St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He is due back in court on December 19, 2023.