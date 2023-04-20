Trinidad nationals to receive award at UWI Awards Gala in New York

The 26th Annual Awards Gala of the American Foundation of The University of the West Indies (AFUWI) in New York City honored and awarded scholarships to Trinidad and Tobago natives.

The gala will take place tonight, April 20th, at 6.30 p.m.

All of the winners have made various contributions to The UWI and the region.

Dr. Hazel Carter, Associate Professor of Educational Leadership at The City College of New York, will receive The Pelican Award, and Dr. Farley Cleghorn, Global Head of Health Practice for The Palladium Group, will receive the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Global Health Research and Delivery.

They will be joined by other notable recipients, such as Dr. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, who will receive the Vice-Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in International Government and Leadership; Robert ‘Don Pooh’ Cummins, CEO & Entrepreneur, who will receive the Trailblazer Award for Excellence in Entrepreneurship and Community Engagement; Beverly Hunter, Senior Administrative Officer, The UWI, who will receive the Pathfinder Award for Dedicated Service in the Advancement of Higher Education; and Saul Williams, Senior Administrative Officer

Christopher Williams, a student at The University of the West Indies’ St. Augustine Campus, will represent the five students from around the area who obtained tuition scholarships for the 2022/2023 academic year.

The AFUWI mission is centered on transformative leadership, advocacy, and the promotion of higher education as a means of advancement. Every year, AFUWI awards an average of 50 scholarships to deserving students.

Over the last decade, it has provided 600 tuition scholarships to students around the Caribbean region, donated US$7.5 million in commodities, and formed numerous partnerships with other tier-one schools.

According to AFUWI Board Chairman Dr. Cyrus Mc Calla, “over the last two years, and as a result of the global pandemic, the demands for assistance from deserving students have more than doubled.” We are committed to responding to the request for assistance and encouraging friends and supporters to #donatetoeducate.”

