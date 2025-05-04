Trinidad: New Govt Dismantles Trinidad & Tobago Revenue Authority

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar announced her first priority after sworn in as the new government. She emphasized the need to reform legislation, with the repeal of the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority Act as a priority.

The TTRA was a legislative framework passed in December 2021, intended to replace the Inland Revenue Division (IRD) and Customs and Excise Division (CED) and was seen as a significant asset in generating funds for the state.

The United National Congress (UNC) previously opposed the TTRA, citing concerns about job losses and excessive control over the Minister of Finance. The Public Services Association (PSA), a major ally of the government, challenged the TTRA’s implementation to the Privy Council but was dismissed in September 2024.

Persad-Bissessar stated that the new government’s main mission would be to find new revenue streams. New Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo said that there are other revenue streams available, but the government will assess them before making a decision. Tancoo emphasized that the government is rejecting the TTRA outrightly, allowing the Attorney General to handle the matter.