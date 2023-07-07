Trinidad new school hair code allows Afros, locs, cornrows

Students will be permitted to wear their hair in locs, twists, plaits, afros, and cornrows in compliance with school rules beginning in September 2023.

In the upcoming academic year, girls will be permitted to wear hair extensions such as weaves and braids.

The relaxation of school hairstyle standards followed stakeholder conversations on the issue, which arose after a group of lads graduating from Trinity College Moka were denied the opportunity to cross the stage with their fellow graduates due, in part, to their hairstyles.

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and Denominational School Boards participated in discussions hosted by the Ministry of Education on Thursday. The National Principals’ Associations, the National Parent Teachers Association (NPTA), and the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) were among the other education stakeholders.

The Ministry indicated that as a result of this interaction and research, it was determined that the National School Code of Conduct for Trinidad and Tobago should be updated to include a National Hair Code.

The following is the National Hair Code:

1. Students must keep their hair nice and clean at all times.

2. Hair that extends past the shoulders should be tied back at all times for safety reasons.

3. Locs, twists, plaits, afros, and cornrows are permitted for all pupils, according to particular School Hair Rules.

4. Female students may wear hair extensions, such as weaves and braids, in accordance with particular School Hair Rules.

5. Wigs and dyed or colored hair are not permitted for pupils.

In this situation, the Ministry stated that in rare cases, as determined by the School Principal, kids may be permitted to wear these.

6. Except for religious reasons, hairstyles that obscure the normal view of others are not permitted.

7. No brow marks or eyelash extensions are permitted.

8. Haircut parting designs should be straightforward. Complex designs are not permitted.

9. Hair ornaments must adhere to specific school hair rules.

Meanwhile, each school is required to organize a committee by October to determine their school’s hair standards. Before the regulations can be applied, a copy must be provided to the line School Supervisor.

Furthermore, individual school hair policies must be consistent with the National School Hair Code.