Trinidad: No plans to push LGBT agenda in schools: Education Minister

Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Trinidad’s Minister of Education, claims there is no reality to social media rumors about plans to implement an LGBTQI agenda in Trinidad and Tobago schools.

The minister also dismissed as false suggestions that the ministry intended to amend its Health and Family Life Education (HFLE) curriculum to facilitate this.

There have been allegations that a series of publications, including one titled You Are a Rainbow, Too, which is available at RIK Bookstores, will be distributed to schools around the country.

The matter sparked considerable debate on social media, with some calling for a boycott of RIK.

Gadsby-Dolly, however, told i95.5FM yesterday that the book will not be part of the school curriculum.

“A couple of books that people would have photographed, and the rumor seems to be that these books are going to be on the school booklist for the coming year,” she explained.

“I’m not familiar with the books.” I haven’t read the book, and it’s not on any public school booklist.”

“There is no change to the HFLE curriculum that is currently being taught in schools, and there is no change to the booklist,” she continued.

“A circular was sent out in September of 2022 instructing principals that no changes to the booklist would be made, and we reminded principals earlier this term that no changes to the booklist would be made.”

Gadsby-Dolly also denied that the ministry had directed instructors to allow students to take hormone shots if they wanted to change their gender.