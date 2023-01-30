Trinidad records (18.3C) Monday morning,lowest temperature in a decade

Trinidad and Tobago Monday recorded its lowest temperature in the month of January for the past decade with the country’s Meteorological Service (TTMS) reporting that Trinidad “experienced a record-breaking cold night”.

According to the TTMS, the minimum temperature cooled to 18.3 C at Piarco Airport, east of here during the pre-dawn hours on Monday.

“This was due to colder air from the north encroaching on Trinidad and Tobago where the winds were mostly calm, with pre-existing very dry conditions and almost cloud-free skies for most of the night”.

“This is the lowest temperature recorded at Piarco for January during the last decade, since 2012. The lowest minimum temperature on record at Piarco is 16.1 C which occurred on the nights of January 21 and 30, 1964, followed by 16.4 C on the night of January 28, 1976”.

The TTMS said although there was a slow start to the cool season here, the first half of this month had cool temperatures in the mid to lower 20 C “eventually dropping to low 20’s during the second half of January and culminating during the last week with morning temperatures below 20 C”.

It said that there is a high probability that cool nights will continue into the first week of February “and possibly drop lower than 18.3 C, urging persons, who are susceptible to lower temperature and who experience respiratory elements to be proactive and wear warm and or extra clothing.

Source : CMC