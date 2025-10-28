Trinidad PM accuses Caricom of siding with Venezuela

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has criticised Caricom, describing it as an “unreliable partner” that has chosen to side with Venezuela over Trinidad and Tobago.

Speaking during an interview on the Crime Watch programme last evening, Persad-Bissessar commented on the lack of regional support for T&T’s endorsement of United States’ naval assets in the Caribbean.

She said, “Caricom is proving to be an unreliable partner in some regards because they chose Venezuela over Trinidad. They chose Venezuela over Trinidad, and that is something we need to remember.”

The Prime Minister added, “It is very clear that some of our Caricom partners have taken a different view by talking about the zone of peace. But there is no zone of peace in Trinidad and Tobago. Maybe there is a zone of peace in some of those other Caricom neighbours because they are further north.

“We are the closest here to the mainland and, of course, we are being hit, really seriously hit, with drug trafficking, gangs, cartels, human trafficking, and gun running. That is not happening in their countries because they are not having 600 murders in a year.”

The T&T Government recently reserved its position on a Caricom statement reaffirming the Caribbean as a “Zone of Peace,” a move that set it apart from other member states, all of whom supported the reaffirmation.

In response to growing regional tensions and the T&T Government’s position on foreign military presence, a group of former Caricom Heads of Government issued a strong and rare joint declaration titled “Our Caribbean Space: A Zone of Peace on Land, Sea and Airspace Where the Rule of Law Prevails.” The statement was signed by at least ten former prime ministers from across the Caribbean community, including former T&T prime minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Meanwhile, Persad-Bissessar also yesterday maintained that the presence of the USS Gravely, a US warship, does not mean T&T is being used as a military base amid rising tensions between the Donald Trump-led administration and Nicolas Maduro’s Venezuelan Government.

“We are not being used as a base. We have had ships come here before, ships came now, and ships will come after, because we have a history of cooperation with the United States. You must remember, the United States is one of the largest nations, one of our largest trading partners, and we have long-standing cooperation between the two countries. So, I say categorically, we have no plans for Trinidad and Tobago to be used as a base for any military interventions anywhere else,” she said.

The PM added, “There has been no such request from the US and instead requests for training and help in humanitarian projects, like these militiamen who are here, could help us with projects at schools, or even some of our dilapidated military bases in the country. So that is what this visit is about, that military cooperation for training and for humanitarian benefits as well to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.”

Persad-Bissessar again reaffirmed her camaraderie with the Venezuelan people.

“We maintain that we have good relations and all good things for the people of Venezuela. We stand in solidarity with the people of Venezuela.”