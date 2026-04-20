Trinidad police detains 6 persons, guns recovered after officer’s killing

A major breakthrough has been made in the investigation into the killing of a municipal police officer and the theft of firearms from the San Fernando Municipal Police Station, with six people now in custody and a quantity of weapons recovered.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) confirmed yesterday that the suspects include two municipal police officers, two women and two other men. Investigators have also recovered several of the stolen weapons, including 10 M&P pistols, 10 Glock 19 pistols, a Browning pistol, a Smith & Wesson pistol and 612 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The arrests followed a series of overnight, intelligence-led operations conducted by officers of the San Fernando Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Special Branch and the Special Investigations Unit. Police said the probe remains at a sensitive stage.

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro was on the ground during the early morning operations as the investigation intensified.

The developments come less than 24 hours after the shocking killing of Cpl Anuska Eversley, 38, an acting corporal attached to the Trinidad and Tobago Municipal Police Service, who was shot dead while on duty at the King’s Wharf, Lady Hailes Avenue station.

Her death triggered national outrage after it was discovered that more than 60 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition had been stolen from the station’s strong room.

Eversley, who had approximately 15 years’ service, was last seen alive around 11 p.m. on Saturday in the charge room. She was found around 4.40 a.m. yesterday by a colleague, who returned to the area and discovered it in darkness.

After switching on the lights, the officer noticed what appeared to be blood coming from the dormitory. Further checks revealed that the strong room had been breached.

Eversley was found with a gunshot wound to the neck, her body lying on a mattress in the dormitory.

Senior officers, including Senior Superintendent Sean Dhilpaul, Superintendent Steve Persad and ASP Anil Maharaj, responded to the scene alongside homicide investigators.

Crime scene investigators processed the area, collecting forensic evidence and conducting fingerprint analysis. The station remains under lockdown as investigations continue.