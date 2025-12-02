Trinidad police nabs 28 illegal Venezuelans, uncovers ammo cache

A police exercise in the Curepe area on Sunday night into the early hours yesterday, led to 28 illegal Venezuelans being detained and a quantity of ammunition being recovered.

Officers from the St Joseph Police Station, led by ACP Rishi Singh and ASP Sunil Bharath, carried out the anti-crime initiative between 10.30 pm on Sunday and 1.30 am yesterday at the corner of Rapsey and Knowles Streets in Curepe.

Officers arrested 22 males and six females during the operation, and recovered 100 rounds of 9 mm ammunition hidden inside a blue plastic crate in the vicinity of the recreation ground.

The officers were alerted to the ammunition after the police K-9 dog began barking, signalling lawmen that something was amiss.

No one was arrested in connection with the find.

The illegal migrants were later taken to the St Joseph Police Station where three males were allowed to leave following a verification process.

Five women and nine men were later served detention orders, while the remainder were taken into custody pending further instructions from the Immigration Department.