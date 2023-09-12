Trinidad: Police officer kills herself after fatally shooting her husband

CoP responds to fatal shooting involving two officers

Police in Trinidad are investigating an incident where a female police officer reportedly killed herself after fatally shooting her husband.

The incident took place at about 3 pm at the couple’s home at 17th Street, Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas on Monday.

They have been identified as former Guard and Emergency Branch police officer Dwight Skeete and Josette Marshall, who was last assigned to the Court & Process Branch.

Preliminary reports stated that the couple had an argument during which Marshall shot her common-law-husband and then turned the gun on herself.

Commissioner of Police, Erla Harewood-Christopher, has expressed deep sadness following reports that two police officers were involved in a deadly shooting in Chaguanas on Monday, in what appears to be a murder-suicide incident.

“Today, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is plunged into mourning at the brutal shooting involving two of our own. While the investigation is in its early stages and we are piecing the details together, we are deeply saddened by this incident,” the Commissioner said.

No motive has been identified for the incident.

Meanwhile in a separate incident also in Trinidad

A woman was killed and her husband is in a critical condition following a shooting incident in Penal earlier this morning. She has been identified as Padminie Seema Bridgelal, 34. Her husband Rajesh Bridgelal, 35, is at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Preliminary information is that the couple was returning home from a wake when their car was struck by a wagon and the occupants opened fire on them. A resident along the Penal Rock Road told police that around 1.30am he was awakened by the sound of rapid high caliber gun fire. He observed two men of Hispanic decent walking west along the road and shortly after a silver Note picked them up.

He then saw his neighbour Rajesh,35, walking along the road suffering from gunshot wounds to his face and body. He assisted him. Padminie’s body was found slumped in a front passenger seat of a dark green Mazda 323 with gunshot wounds.

The Mazza was on side of the roadway with bullet holes to the front windscreen while a Nissan AD wagon, bearing false number plates, was in the middle of the road with the front driver door and rear doors open. The front of both vehicles was damaged. Police retrieved several 5.56 shell casings. A motive is still being investigated, police said.

Source : CNC3